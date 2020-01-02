Congress repeals “Parking Lot Tax” helping churches, nonprofits

Update: A few days before Christmas, Congress gave churches and other non-profits a break by repealing the so-called “parking lot tax” that was an unintended side effect of the 2017 Republican tax cut measure. President Trump signed the repeal into law.

*The repeal was a part of appropriations bills for the new year, passed by both the House and Senate. Since the bill is retroactive, the IRS will provide instructions on how churches can claim a refund on these taxes they paid for the last two years.

