Congress repeals “Parking Lot Tax” helping churches, nonprofits

Update: A few days before Christmas, Congress gave churches and other non-profits a break by repealing the so-called “parking lot tax” that was an unintended side effect of the 2017 Republican tax cut measure. President Trump signed the repeal into law.
*The repeal was a part of appropriations bills for the new year, passed by both the House and Senate. Since the bill is retroactive, the IRS will provide instructions on how churches can claim a refund on these taxes they paid for the last two years.
https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/us/2019/december/trump-signs-repeal-of-parking-lot-tax-for-all-houses-of-worship-nonpro
