Cone Health employees get extension for Covid vaccination

Update: Cone Health employees now have until October 28 to get their second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines to meet employee vaccination requirements. For employees using the single-dose Johnson & Johnson shot, the deadline remains October 1, 2021.

https://myfox8.com/news/north-carolina/piedmont-triad/cone-health-extends-deadline-for-employees-to-get-vaccinated/

It takes ALL of us to help slow the spread of Covid-19…

As COVID-19 transmission continues to surge, please practice the 3W’s…

Wait 6 feet apart. Wear that face mask, And Wash your hands!

*Helpful Links about vaccination sites on the NEWS BLOG at wbfj.fm