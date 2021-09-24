Cone Health employees get extension for Covid vaccination

Update: Cone Health employees now have until October 28 to get their second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines to meet employee vaccination requirements. For employees using the single-dose Johnson & Johnson shot, the deadline remains October 1, 2021.
It takes ALL of us to help slow the spread of Covid-19…
As COVID-19 transmission continues to surge, please practice the 3W’s…
Wait 6 feet apart. Wear that face mask, And Wash your hands!
