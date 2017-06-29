Computer Safety 101: Ransomware

(OnPar Tech) Another quick spreading ‘ransomware attack’ known as “Petya” is hitting countries across the world including France, Russia, Spain, Ukraine and the US, just weeks after a massive ransomware attack known as WannaCry affected computers in more than 150 countries.
Photographs and videos of computers affected by the attack showed a message of red text on a black screen:
“Oops, your important files have been encrypted. If you see this text then your files are no longer accessible because they have been encrypted. Perhaps you are busy looking to recover your files but don’t waste your time.”
The attackers are demanding a payment of $300 from their victims.
NPR and NY Times: What We Know and Don’t Know https://goo.gl/aNL6om
What to do???
