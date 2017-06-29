Search
Computer Safety 101: Ransomware

Computer Safety 101: Ransomware

Verne Hill Jun 29, 2017

(OnPar Tech) Another quick spreading ‘ransomware attack’ known as “Petya” is hitting countries across the world including France, Russia, Spain, Ukraine and the US, just weeks after a massive  ransomware attack known as WannaCry affected computers in more than 150 countries. 

Our good friends at On Par Technologies have some practical advice on dealing with ‘cyber attacks’…   www.onpartech.com

Photographs and videos of computers affected by the attack showed a message of red text on a black screen:

“Oops, your important files have been encrypted. If you see this text then your files are no longer accessible because they have been encrypted. Perhaps you are busy looking to recover your files but don’t waste your time.”

The attackers are demanding a payment of $300 from their victims.

NPR and NY Times: What We Know and Don’t Know   https://goo.gl/aNL6om

 

What to do???

Our good friends at On Par Technologies (Donna Hall and Jason McCrary) have some practical advice on dealing with ‘cyber attacks’ such as ‘ransomware’

OnPar is currently offering all new businesses a free network audit with no purchase or obligation necessary! You can find out more at www.onpartech.com

 

OnPar Technologies

(800) 807-0365  

www.onpartech.com

https://goo.gl/NDnjNZ

 

 

How to Protect Your Business from Ransomware (5 Tips)

PC Mag    https://goo.gl/LBpYNh

 

 

