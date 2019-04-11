Compassion Experience in Winston-Salem (April 11-14, 2019)

What is The Compassion Experience?
This FREE event features an interactive journey through the true stories of children living in developing countries like the Philippines, Kenya, Uganda and the Dominican Republic. In over 2,000 square feet of interactive exhibit space, visitors will step inside homes, markets and schools — without getting on a plane. Each child’s story starts in poverty but ends in hope.
Location: Union Baptist Church (WS) today – Sunday (April 11-14, 2019) Times at wbfj.fm
https://cts.compassion.com/events/1226?fbclid=IwAR29L0_j84muvupByqI3Nm7wqdRFDa647VLIupiT6R352wbBlSTZhLTROjg
