Search
Your Family Station
Home Blog Compassion Experience in Winston-Salem (April 11-14, 2019)

Compassion Experience in Winston-Salem (April 11-14, 2019)

Verne HillApr 11, 2019Comments Off on Compassion Experience in Winston-Salem (April 11-14, 2019)

Like

What is The Compassion Experience?

This FREE event features an interactive journey through the true stories of children living in developing countries like the Philippines, Kenya, Uganda and the Dominican Republic.  In over 2,000 square feet of interactive exhibit space, visitors will step inside homes, markets and schools — without getting on a plane. Each child’s story starts in poverty but ends in hope.

Location: Union Baptist Church (WS) today – Sunday (April 11-14, 2019)  Times at wbfj.fm

https://cts.compassion.com/events/1226?fbclid=IwAR29L0_j84muvupByqI3Nm7wqdRFDa647VLIupiT6R352wbBlSTZhLTROjg

Verne Hill

Verne Hill

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Verne Hill

Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)

Previous PostThursday News, April 11, 2019  
Verne Hill

I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace… VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150 QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.” MON-SAT 6A-10A (& Sunday@5 host) verne@wbfj.fm

Related articles

S@5: The Grown Ups Benefit

Verne HillApr 11, 2019

Decluttering your pet’s space will bring you BOTH joy!

Verne HillApr 11, 2019

Strawberry Shortcake turns 40: How it all began

Verne HillApr 11, 2019

Community Events

Apr
11
Thu
6:00 pm Open House @ St. John's Lutheran School (Winston-Salem)
Open House @ St. John's Lutheran School (Winston-Salem)
Apr 11 @ 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm
This is an open house for St. John’s Lutheran Middle School only. 336.725.1651 http://stjohnsfalcons.org
6:30 pm “Joytime” Ladies Conference 2019 @ Church on 68 (Greensboro)
“Joytime” Ladies Conference 2019 @ Church on 68 (Greensboro)
Apr 11 @ 6:30 pm – 9:00 pm
Guest Speaker: Joy Greene of Joytime Ministries Musical Guest: Natalie Grant Tickets: $18.00 & $22.50 (General Admission) $32.50 (Gold Circle) $50.00 (VIP / Meet & Greet) http://www.joytime.org Presented by Joytime Ministries      
Apr
12
Fri
6:00 pm Celebrate Recovery @ Triad Church (Greensboro)
Celebrate Recovery @ Triad Church (Greensboro)
Apr 12 @ 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm
Celebrate Recovery a FREE support group and safe place for people to discuss and deal with life-controlling issues. Celebrate Recovery is held every Friday at 6:00pm For more info: (336) 662-9905
7:30 pm “Sticks & Stones” @ Central Triad Church (Winston-Salem)
“Sticks & Stones” @ Central Triad Church (Winston-Salem)
Apr 12 @ 7:30 pm – 9:30 pm
“Sticks & Stones” is a musical drama about how death is inevitable, it’s how you choose to live that matters Tickets: $25.00 (priority seating)  /  $18.00 (adults) $15.00 (group 10+)  /  $10.00 (children 3-12) http://www.sticksandstones.tv[...]
Apr
13
Sat
8:00 am Long Leaf Pine Needle Sale @ First Christian Church (High Point)
Long Leaf Pine Needle Sale @ First Christian Church (High Point)
Apr 13 @ 8:00 am – 3:00 pm
Bales: $5.50 (each) Proceeds: Youth Ministries 336.454.5292
WBFJ Your Family Station

Sign Up for WBFJ’s Wednesday Word

The WBFJ Wednesday Word is a weekly email written by the WBFJ Staff. It's short, simple, encouraging and provides a look behind the microphone to the heart of this ministry and the people that help make it happen.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

With Google+ plugin by Geoff Janes