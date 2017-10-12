Community Prayer, Unity and Worship Event

Saturday’s event is organized by ‘Without Walls’ – a collective of 10+ local Christian congregations in the Lexington area.
Event: Prayer, Unity and Worship Celebration, this Saturday (OCT 14) at the Breeden Insurance Amphitheater in Lexington. Noon to 4pm. https://goo.gl/DW5hCv
Article in the Dispatch https://goo.gl/jsCMhL
