Community Farmer’s Market and Job Fair, May 26

Community Farmer’s Market and Job Fair
The Forsyth Tech ‘Cares Department and Career Services’ will hold a FREE community farmer’s market and job fair this Wednesday (May 26) from 10am to 2pm at the Strickland Center, South Entrance Patio, on Miller Street in Winston-Salem.
*More than 30 employers will be on-hand, ready to hire.
Employers include Ashley Furniture, Bob King Automotive, Corning, Novant Health, and Pepsi Bottling Ventures and FedEx.
*H.O.P.E. of Winston-Salem (Help Our People Eat) will provide the produce.
