Community Farmer’s Market and Job Fair, May 26

Verne HillMay 25, 2021

Community Farmer’s Market and Job Fair

The Forsyth Tech ‘Cares Department and Career Services’ will hold a FREE community farmer’s market and job fair this Wednesday (May 26) from 10am to 2pm at the Strickland Center, South Entrance Patio, on Miller Street in Winston-Salem.

*More than 30 employers will be on-hand, ready to hire.

Employers include Ashley Furniture, Bob King Automotive, Corning, Novant Health, and Pepsi Bottling Ventures and FedEx.

*H.O.P.E. of Winston-Salem (Help Our People Eat) will provide the produce.

https://journalnow.com/news/local/ask-sam-pedestrians-dont-seem-to-be-paying-attention-to-the-rules/article_9b3a6b18-bcac-11eb-a6ba-03f6f40d27ca.html

 

 

Verne Hill

