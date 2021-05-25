Community Farmer’s Market and Job Fair, May 26

Community Farmer’s Market and Job Fair

The Forsyth Tech ‘Cares Department and Career Services’ will hold a FREE community farmer’s market and job fair this Wednesday (May 26) from 10am to 2pm at the Strickland Center, South Entrance Patio, on Miller Street in Winston-Salem.

*More than 30 employers will be on-hand, ready to hire.

Employers include Ashley Furniture, Bob King Automotive, Corning, Novant Health, and Pepsi Bottling Ventures and FedEx.

*H.O.P.E. of Winston-Salem (Help Our People Eat) will provide the produce.

