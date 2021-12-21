‘Clara Barton’ Community Blood Drive, Dec 22

Community Blood Drive happening this Wednesday (DEC 22, 2021) from noon til 5:30pm at Salem Chapel (Community Room), 610 Coliseum Drive, in Winston-Salem. Sponsored by the Piedmont Triad Chapter of the American Red Cross. To schedule an appointment, go to www.redcrossblood.org (use code ‘Clara Barton’)

Celebrating the 200th birthday of Clara Barton, founder of the American Red Cross. https://www.redcross.org/local/north-carolina/greater-carolinas/about-us/locations/piedmont-triad.html

NOTE: Since their founding by Clara Barton on May 21, 1881, the American Red Cross has been dedicated to serving people in need. The American Red Cross received their first congressional charter in 1900 and to this day they are tasked by the federal government with providing services to members of the American armed forces and their families as well as providing disaster relief in the United States and around the world.

https://www.redcross.org/about-us/who-we-are/history.html