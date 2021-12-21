Search
Your Family Station
Home Blog ‘Clara Barton’ Community Blood Drive, Dec 22

‘Clara Barton’ Community Blood Drive, Dec 22

Verne HillDec 21, 2021Comments Off on ‘Clara Barton’ Community Blood Drive, Dec 22

Like

Community Blood Drive happening this Wednesday (DEC 22, 2021) from noon til 5:30pm at Salem Chapel (Community Room), 610 Coliseum Drive, in Winston-Salem. Sponsored by the Piedmont Triad Chapter of the American Red Cross.  To schedule an appointment, go to www.redcrossblood.org (use code ‘Clara Barton’)

Celebrating the 200th birthday of Clara Barton, founder of the American Red Cross.  https://www.redcross.org/local/north-carolina/greater-carolinas/about-us/locations/piedmont-triad.html

NOTE: Since their founding by Clara Barton on May 21, 1881, the American Red Cross has been dedicated to serving people in need. The American Red Cross received their first congressional charter in 1900 and to this day they are tasked by the federal government with providing services to members of the American armed forces and their families as well as providing disaster relief in the United States and around the world.

https://www.redcross.org/about-us/who-we-are/history.html

 

Verne Hill

Verne Hill

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Verne Hill

Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)

Verne Hill

I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace… VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150 QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.” MON-SAT 6A-10A (& Sunday@5 host) verne@wbfj.fm

Related articles

Omicron symptoms. When should I get a Covid booster?

Verne HillDec 21, 2021

Tuesday News, December 21, 2021

Verne HillDec 21, 2021

Monday News, December 20, 2021

Verne HillDec 20, 2021

Community Events

Nov
1
Mon
all-day City Lights Ministry Needs Food ... @ City Lights Ministry (Winston-Salem)
City Lights Ministry Needs Food ... @ City Lights Ministry (Winston-Salem)
Nov 1 – Dec 31 all-day
Non-perishable food items are needed to distribute to several local neighborhoods. Items can be dropped off at City Lights Ministry (Winston-Salem) Drop off days and hours are Monday – Thursday (10-3) http://www.citylightsministry.org (336) 831-1003  [...]
all-day Crisis Control Ministry Needs Vo... @ Crisis Control Ministry (Winston-Salem)
Crisis Control Ministry Needs Vo... @ Crisis Control Ministry (Winston-Salem)
Nov 1 – Dec 31 all-day
Crisis Control Ministry is in need of volunteers to help in the food pantry and at the front desk. Also, donations for the food pantry can be dropped Monday-Friday (9:00am-Noon) at either Crisis Control Ministry[...]
all-day Salem Pregnancy Care Center Need... @ Salem Pregnancy Care Center (Winston-Salem)
Salem Pregnancy Care Center Need... @ Salem Pregnancy Care Center (Winston-Salem)
Nov 1 – Dec 31 all-day
Here are the current needs for Salem Pregnancy Care Center… Diapers (Larger sizes) 5’s and 6’s are always needed! Baby Wipes Formula (Similac, Enfamil, and Gerber) Maternity Clothing- sizes L, XL, XXL Larger Baby clothes-[...]
all-day Salvation Army (WS) Needs Donati...
Salvation Army (WS) Needs Donati...
Nov 1 – Dec 31 all-day
The Salvation Army of Winston-Salem is in need of volunteers and toy donations for the holiday season! Help is needed with bell-ringing, angel tree program, toy shop & others! 336.245.2081 bob.campbell@uss.salvationarmy.org  
all-day Samaritan Ministries Needs Volun... @ Samaritan Ministries (Winston-Salem)
Samaritan Ministries Needs Volun... @ Samaritan Ministries (Winston-Salem)
Nov 1 – Dec 31 all-day
Samaritan Ministries of Forsyth County is in need of volunteers to help with lunch and dinner! Also donated items from the “wish list” are needed such as… Bottled Water Juice Boxes Soap Bars Items can[...]
WBFJ Your Family Station

Sign Up for WBFJ’s Wednesday Word

The WBFJ Wednesday Word is a weekly email written by the WBFJ Staff. It's short, simple, encouraging and provides a look behind the microphone to the heart of this ministry and the people that help make it happen.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

With Google+ plugin by Geoff Janes