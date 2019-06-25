These commonly prescribed medications may increase your risk of dementia?

A UK study finding that there is a link between dementia and certain classes of anticholinergic (anti·cho· li -NER·gic) drugs.
The drugs, particularly antidepressants, antipsychotics and antiepileptic drugs, resulted in nearly “50% increased odds of dementia.”
Doctors prescribe these kinds of drugs to treat a variety of conditions, including bladder conditions, allergies, gastrointestinal disorders and symptoms of Parkinson’s disease.
https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/health/2019/06/24/common-prescriptions-may-increase-risk-dementia-study/1551165001/
