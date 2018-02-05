Common tax return mistakes that delay your refund

The IRS says that getting Social Security numbers wrong on tax returns is one of the most common errors it sees. Along with Wrong Social Security numbers, other simple mistakes that could delay your refund form the IRS include: Wrong filing status, Misspelled names and Math errors.

NOTE: If you decide to prepare your own return, the best way to avoid mistakes is to do the work in two separate sessions. Fill out your tax return, then set the documents aside for at least 24 hours. After that time has elapsed, come back to the return and double check all the names, numbers and calculations on the return. By coming back to it with a fresh mind, you’re more likely to spot errors and get them fixed – before the IRS can call them to your attention. The Motley Fool

