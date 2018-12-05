Common sense tips during cold weather

North Carolina Emergency Management officials urge you to ready for winter weather…

Dress warmly for the cold. Wear multiple layers of thin clothing instead of a single layer of thick clothing.

Keep alternative heating sources and fire extinguishers on hand. Be sure your family knows how to use them.

Properly vent kerosene heaters and keep electric generators outside and away from open windows or doors to prevent carbon monoxide poisoning. Do not burn charcoal or use a grill indoors.

Use a NOAA Weather Radio or monitor local news media (like WBFJ) for changing weather conditions.

Keep fresh batteries on hand for weather radios and flashlights.

If your pipes are uninsulated, keep faucets open to a slow drip to prevent pipes from freezing.

Keep pets inside, out of the cold.

Download the ReadyNC app for more winter weather preparedness information.