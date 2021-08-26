Common job seeker questions answered (Randy Wooden)

“Answers to some common job seeker questions”
Randy Wooden, Director of the Professional Center by Goodwill in Winston-Salem – Goodwill Industries of NW/NC
*Topics covered today on the WBFJ Morning Show (Aug 26, 2021)
Why Don’t I Hear Back From Recruiters?
Should I Quit My Job Before I Find Another One?
What are employers really looking for in an employee?
How long should a resume be?
Wanna know more about LinkedIn? Randy continues to ‘host’ weekly LinkedIn sessions (virtual) on Thursdays from 10am – noon.
You can reach Randy Wooden several ways…
Email: rwooden@GoodwillNWNC.org
Phone: (336) 464-0516
www.careersbygoodwill.org/professional-center
*All services are FREE.
“Answers to some common job seeker questions” Randy Wooden in the Winston-Salem Journal https://journalnow.com/business/local/answers-to-some-common-job-seeker-questions/article
Verne Hill
VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150
QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”
MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
