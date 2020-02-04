Search
Commentary: One Dad’s Reflection after Watching Super Bowl with Daughter

Verne HillFeb 04, 2020Comments Off on Commentary: One Dad’s Reflection after Watching Super Bowl with Daughter

“What I Want My Teen Daughter to Know After ‘That’ Super Bowl Halftime Show by Dan Andros

Commentary: The halftime show at Super Bowl LIV featured Shakira, 43, and Jennifer Lopez, 50, performing what can only be described as something usually reserved for a strip club. No, they weren’t naked, but they didn’t leave much to the imagination. There was also a stripper pole featured prominently in the performance.

(Dan says) I had to endure this with my teen daughter watching alongside me. Gee, thanks, guys! For a group of people (the Hollywood crowd) who always trumpet the value of “safe spaces,” they certainly don’t seem to care about the consequences of jamming sexually provocative “performances” into programming that families will be watching.

It’s ironic, we’re living in a culture championing the #MeToo movement while simultaneously sending the message to women that in order to be successful, praised, popular — they should be ok with reducing themselves to mere sex objects for the world to salivate over.

You cannot have respect for women and champion this sort of debasing behavior. You cannot complain about being treated like an object then go and treat yourself like an object.

 

Dan shares some important Biblical truths and takeaways…

 

Flaunting your body is not edgy or cool.

Culture will tell you that expressing your “sexuality” is healthy, and even powerful. God tells us the exact opposite is true. In 1 Corinthians 6:18, we’re told to “flee from sexual immorality.” God says when we sin sexually, it is a sin “against their own body.” So we’re actually harming ourselves, not empowering ourselves when it comes to sexual sin.

 

You are not an object

Hyper-sexual behavior will only succeed in causing others to objectify you, meaning they will only think of you for what you can offer physically. It will not transmit a message of someone who values themselves because God first valued them. In fact, you’re sending the exact opposite message — you will show that you hold yourself in low regard, because of the things you’re willing to do in order to gain attention.

 

Your true worth

How do we know what we’re worth? Is it our job? How much money we have? How popular we are at school? How many boyfriends? How funny? How “sexy” you are?

People often seek to “find themselves” and look in many different places to do so. But in reality, you will never find your true worth in any of these places.

That’s because the only thing that gives you true worth is God. He made you in HIS image. That’s why you have worth.

No work, act, job, behavior, drug, or anything else gives you worth — God does!

https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/entertainment/2020/february/what-i-want-my-teenage-daughter-to-know-after-jennifer-lopez-and-shakiras-stripper-like-super-bowl-halftime-show

Note: Dan Andros is Managing Editor of Faithwire.com and formerly the Head Writer for Glenn Beck at Fox News, CNN and TheBlaze.

Verne Hill

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
