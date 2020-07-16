Comet NEOWISE visible through the weekend!

Look toward the northwest sky – one hour before sunrise and one hour after sunset – through this Sunday, July 19.
Comet NEOWISE will likely look like a fuzzy star with a bit of a tail.
Tips for viewing Comet Neowise…
-Find a spot away from city lights with a clear view of the sky
-Just after sunset, look below the Big Dipper in the northwest sky
-Use binoculars or a small telescope to get the best view
https://www.nasa.gov/feature/how-to-see-comet-neowise
FYI: Comet NEOWISE was discovered on March 27, 2020 by NASA’s – Near-Earth Object Wide-field Infrared Survey Explorer (or NEOWISE) mission, Comet NEOWISE will not be seen again for another 6,800 years.
Verne Hill
