Come on ‘Ring those Bells’ with your local Salvation Army this Christmas!

*Bell Ringing is set for 10am til 7pm Wednesdays through Saturdays through Christmas Eve…
https://www.salvationarmycarolinas.org/winston-salem/
Additional ways you can volunteer with the Salvation Army…
https://www.cervistech.com/acts/console.php?console_id=0214&console_type=event
Verne Hill
VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150
QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”
MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)
- Nov 25, 2018 - November 23, 2018
- PRAYER: Anne Graham Lotz may need to stop chemo… - November 21, 2018
- Thanksgiving left-overs and Food Safety… - November 21, 2018