According to AARP, 64% of workers have witnessed or experienced age discrimination.

Our ‘job coach’ Randy Wooden (Director of the Professional Center by Goodwill in Winston-Salem) shares helpful information when it comes to “Combating Ageism in Your Job Search”. Two main segments: Your resume and the one-on-one interview.

The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) defines age discrimination as “treating an applicant or employee less favorably because of his or her age.” The federal Age Discrimination in Employment Act protects individuals over the age of 40 in a range of employment actions including hiring, firing, pay, promotions, job assignments, layoffs, trainings and benefits. The law may be crystal clear about protecting older workers, but actually proving ageism can be tricky. https://www.glassdoor.com/blog/what-is-ageism/

What does ageism look like? A 28-year-old female CPA might be told that she is “too young” to be a controller. A job candidate in his 50’s could hear that the company is looking for a recent college graduate “with a lot of energy and no bad habits,” while an employee in her 60’s might be counseled out of attending an industry conference, to “take it easy this month.” Although ageism can certainly cut both ways, most complaints and studies have focused on the experience of the 50+ crowd. https://www.topresume.com/career-advice/signs-of-ageism-in-the-workplace

‘Talking Points’ for “Combating Ageism in Your Job Search”

Your Resume

Use an up-to-date email address

A phone # (the ONE number that someone can reach you best)

Forget the ‘objective’ statement at the top of your resume.

Your High School or college graduation dates are not as important as work experience if you are older!

Forget the ‘references upon request’ at the bottom. But, have a separate sheet ready.

Your resume should be one to two pages max.

Keep the font simple and professional like Arial or Calibri…

Work experience: Most recent first based on the job in question

The Interview: Addressing 5 biases…

Overqualified – You’d be bored, unchallenged. Flight risk – Ties in closely with #1. You’ll soon leave to make more money elsewhere. Technology – Are you a tech dinosaur? Set in your ways. Won’t “fit in” with younger workers. Higher healthcare costs.

Randy hosts weekly LinkedIn webinars (virtual TFN)

Thursdays at 10am. Tuesdays at 2pm

Call 336.464.0516 for details.

Randy covers the topic of ‘Ageism’ in great detail in the Winston-Salem Journal

Randy Wooden (Director of the Professional Center by Goodwill in Winston-Salem) Goodwill Industries of NW/NC

OFFICE: 336.464.0516

EMAIL: rwooden@goodwillnwnc.org

www.goodwillprofessionalcenter.org

www.CareersByGoodwill.org