Sunday @ 5 on WBFJ (March 31, 2019)

FACT: Colorectal cancer is the second leading cause of cancer deaths in the US. March is ‘Colorectal Cancer Awareness’ Month

Guest: Anne Heimel is a Colorectal cancer survivor. Anne shares her story of being diagnosed at age 38 with Colorectal cancer, then her year-long treatment. Now, Anne is an advocate…

Guest: Dr Holly Lee with Novant Health, Maplewood Family Practice, is Anne’s primary care doctor.

Treatment for cancers of the digestive tract – Novant Health https://www.novanthealth.org/home/services/cancer/types-of-cancer/colorectal-cancer.aspx

Colorectal Cancer Alliance www.ccalliance.com

Help Line: 1-877-422-2030

Special thanks to Greg Sullivan – Marketing & Communications Specialist with Novant Health

Another story of surviving Colorectal Cancer: Charlie Robuck’s life was soaring in early 2017. He’d recently graduated from college, landed a bank job and gotten engaged. He appeared to be making a smooth transition into adult life in Charlotte, North Carolina. Then, a few months later, the discomfort began. Robuck ended up in the club no one signs up for. He had rectal cancer. He was 22.

https://www.novanthealth.org/healthy-headlines/at-22-cancer-shocked-him-but-now-he-s-an-advocate