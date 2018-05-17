College Graduation Happenings

(Update) WSSU has moved Commencement indoors for Saturday morning
Due to predicted severe weather on Friday, May 18, the university has decided to move the Commencement Ceremony and Thursday’s rehearsals to its indoor location at Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum, 2825 University Parkway, Winston-Salem. Tickets will not be required. https://is.gd/6DjGgk
Salem College Commencement this Saturday morning (May 19) at the Joel Coliseum
*Procession begins at 9:30 am, Commencement starts at 10am (in WS)
