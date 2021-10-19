College Application Week 2021: Fees waived…

Dozens of NC colleges, universities (even Community Colleges) are waiving their application fees during their annual “College Application Week” which runs through this Friday (Oct 22) at 5pm.
More information at cfnc.org.
https://www.cfnc.org/apply-to-college/nc-countdown-to-college/
