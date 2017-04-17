That’s right. The world’s first clear coffee has been invented by a company called ‘CLR CFF’ started by David and Adam Nagy, two brothers in Slovakia.

It looks like a bottle of water, but it tastes like your morning ‘cup of Joe”.

FYI: The brothers were tired of normal coffee stains on the teeth…

*The company’s website claims it’s the first colorless coffee in the world, made from fresh-roasted Arabica coffee beans. It costs about $7.50 for two bottles and is currently only available online and a handful of stores in the UK.

CLR CFF does not contain any preservatives, artificial flavors or stabilizers.

https://goo.gl/FZvLDT