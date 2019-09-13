Search
‘Clear Bag’ Policy @ WSSU football games

Verne Hill Sep 13, 2019

 Winston-Salem State ‘home opener’ against Catawba. 

Kick Off at 6pm this Saturday at Bowman Gray Stadium in Winston-Salem.   NOTE: There is a new ‘Clear Bag’ Policy now in effect at Bowman Gray Stadium.  The policy limits the size and type of bags that fans can bring into the stadium.  Think gallon -size plastic bag!

https://www.wssu.edu/about/news/articles/2019/09/wssu-adopts-clear-bag-policy.html

Verne Hill

