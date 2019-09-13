‘Clear Bag’ Policy @ WSSU football games

Winston-Salem State ‘home opener’ against Catawba.
Kick Off at 6pm this Saturday at Bowman Gray Stadium in Winston-Salem. NOTE: There is a new ‘Clear Bag’ Policy now in effect at Bowman Gray Stadium. The policy limits the size and type of bags that fans can bring into the stadium. Think gallon -size plastic bag!
Check out the News Blog for what to bring and not to bring to the stadium!
https://www.wssu.edu/about/news/articles/2019/09/wssu-adopts-clear-bag-policy.html
