Clark Howard: What type of life insurance should I purchase?

What you need is a policy that’s easy to buy, easy to own and cheap!

Money expert Clark Howard recommends level term insurance.

‘Level term’ means you pay one flat rate year after year for the length of the policy. This policy will replace your income should you die prematurely.

You buy it for periods of 20 or 30 years and the premium stays the same during the life of the policy.

Buying what’s called ‘term life insurance‘ is simple and costs practically no money at all.

BTW: A report found that 25% of people who buy life insurance stop paying on the policy in the first three years. By the 10-year mark, it’s almost 50% of us who quit paying. So you pay all that money to wind up with a big, fat goose egg.

