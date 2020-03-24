Clark Howard: Prioritizing Your Bills during COVID-19

FACT: The bills still keep coming, even during a Pandemic!

If you’ve found yourself unemployed due to the coronavirus pandemic — or you suspect that you might be soon — you may be wondering how you’re going to pay your bills.

Here’s the order in which Clark recommends you pay your bills:

#1 Food

#2 Housing

#3 Transportation

#4 Utilities

#5 Credit cards / personal loans.

*The coronavirus crisis has put all of us in uncharted territory. While it may be scary to be facing the prospect of not being able to pay your bills, remember that you are not alone.

Tackle the bills that you can pay in the order outlined above and remember that through all of this, communication with whoever it is you owe money to is key.

https://clark.com/personal-finance-credit/how-to-prioritize-bills/