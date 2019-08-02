Search
Clark Howard: What you need to know about that Capital One data breach

Verne Hill Aug 02, 2019

On Monday, Capital One announced a massive online breach involving more than 100 million customers,  compromising information such as Social Security numbers, credit scores and credit card transaction data. 

*Capital One said it will notify customers impacted by the breach “through a variety of channels.”

*Capital One said everyone affected by the breach will receive free credit monitoring and identity protection.

 

Freezing your Credit

Meanwhile, customers can choose to freeze their credit, which you must do at all three credit bureaus: EquifaxExperian and TransUnion. The freeze prevents lenders from pulling your credit report, which would stop criminals from opening a new account.  NOTE: The process is free, and won’t impact your credit score.

Freeze your credit: Freezing your credit with the three major credit reporting bureaus is the number one thing you can do to protect your identity and your finances. If you haven’t already done it, visit our Credit Freeze Guide and do it today.

Monitor your credit: Sign up to monitor your credit for free with Credit Karma or Credit Sesame. You’ll want to do this before you freeze your credit or the monitoring system won’t work. If you are affected by the Capital One breach, you can also take advantage of the free credit monitoring they are offering.

Set up two-factor authentication (2FA): You should enable two-factor authentication on all of your online financial accounts. This is stronger than a password alone and sets up another barrier to entry for someone trying to access your account illegally.

Never provide personal or financial information over the phone if you didn’t initiate the call: If someone claiming to be from your bank or financial institution calls you asking for personal information, account numbers, PINs or passwords, hang up immediately and call the number on the back of your card or one listed on the institution’s official website to make sure you’re dealing with someone official.

With so many criminals out there eager to take advantage of people, there will be more data breaches in the future. But by taking these steps, you can at least protect yourself to some degree.    https://clark.com/protect-your-identity/capital-one-data-breach/

 

If you do need to open a new account or complete other activity involving your credit report, you’ll need to unfreeze it first.

*Keep track of credit card statements in case any fraudulent charges pop up.

USA Today: https://www.usatoday.com/story/money/2019/07/30/capital-one-data-breach-what-do-if-you-were-affected-and-know/1864628001/

