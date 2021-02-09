Search
Clark Howard: Best deals on Flowers for Valentine’s Day

Feb 09, 2021

NOTE: Most deals start on Wednesday, February 10, 2021 (while supplies last)

Best deals on Valentine’s Day flowers

Aldi

Starting on February 10, Aldi will have a variety of Valentine’s Day flowers to choose from. Get a dozen roses for $9.99, orchids for $10.99, and premium Valentine’s Day bouquets for $14.99. Customers can also get 10-stem tulip bouquets, however, the price varies depending on location. These flowers are only available while supplies last, so you’ll want to shop early for the best selection.

 

Trader Joe’s

Trader Joe’s has many options for Valentine’s Day flowers this year. Choose from a dozen roses with greens for $12.99 February 10 through 14 or two dozen tulips for $10.99 while supplies last.

 

Lidl

Lidl won’t release its Valentine’s Day week ad until February 10. However, in previous years the store has offered a dozen colored 19″ stem roses for just $9.99, a dozen 19″ red roses for just $12.99 and 10-stem tulips for $4.99. We expect the store to offer similar deals this year!

 

Costco

Go big by pre-ordering 50 stem roses for delivery for just $54.99. Note, if you pre-order, the latest delivery date you can choose is February 12. Choose from a variety of bouquets. Costco stores also have a dozen roses for around $16 and other bouquets starting at $9.99 depending on location.

Prices on these deals may vary by location, and offers are good on selected dates while supplies last. Be sure to purchase as soon as possible as these deals may sell out at any time!

 

Groupon

If you want your flowers delivered, you can find big discounts from companies like Teleflora, 1-800-Flowers, ProFlowers and more on Groupon.

 

Whole Foods/ Amazon

Amazon Prime members can enjoy bouquets from Whole Foods starting at $7.19 when you order via Prime Now.

 

https://clarkdeals.com/best-deals/places-to-get-the-best-deals-on-valentines-day-flowers/

