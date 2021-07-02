Search
Clark Howard: The MOST American-Made Cars

Verne HillJul 02, 2021

The cars were ranked with five factors considered: location(s) of final assembly, percentage of U.S. (and Canadian) parts, engine and transmission countries of origin and manufacturing workforce.

Here are some key findings from the index:

  • Tesla models come in at #1 and #3 when it comes to most American-made vehicles.
  • One of only two muscle cars on the list, the Ford Mustang comes in at #2.
  • Honda has four models — the most of any automaker — in the top 10.

Let’s take a look at the top 10 American-made models, according to Cars.com.

Verne Hill

