Clark Howard: The MOST American-Made Cars

The cars were ranked with five factors considered: location(s) of final assembly, percentage of U.S. (and Canadian) parts, engine and transmission countries of origin and manufacturing workforce.

Here are some key findings from the index:

Tesla models come in at #1 and #3 when it comes to most American-made vehicles.

One of only two muscle cars on the list, the Ford Mustang comes in at #2.

Honda has four models — the most of any automaker — in the top 10.

Let’s take a look at the top 10 American-made models, according to Cars.com.