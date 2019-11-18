Cigarette smoking still declining

The adult smoking rate in the US is at an all-time LOW as of 2018.
The data from the CDC measures adults who smoke every day, some days or have ever smoked. BTW: An estimated 35 million adult Americans still smoke cigarettes.
https://www.journalnow.com/news/local/adult-smoking-rate-drops-slightly-to-record-low-of-in/
