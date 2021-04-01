Ciener Botanical Garden Celebrates 10 Years

The “Paul J Ciener Botanical Garden” in Kernersville is currently celebrating its 10th anniversary throughout the month of April! These will be lots of events including guided tours as well as 30,000 tulips in full bloom.
Volunteers are needed.
More info at www.cienerbotanicalgarden.org
or call (336) 996-7888
