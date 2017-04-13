Search
Church offers FREE Gas on Good Friday
Church offers FREE Gas on Good Friday

Verne Hill Apr 13, 2017

Mt Zion Baptist Church in Greensboro will be serving the community this Good Friday during their FREE gas giveaway!  Church members will fill your tank, wash your windows and check your air pressure for free to anyone in need.

No Greater Love Community ‘Serve’ Event

Location(s)  (7am) Exxon located at 3602 Wendover Ave East, Greensboro

(9am) Murphy’s Oil located at 2107 Pyramid Village Blvd also in Greensboro

Verne Hill

