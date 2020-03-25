Church finds Masks left over from Hurricane Floence

For just a time as this

Manna Church near Fayetteville was going through its disaster relief storage units and discovered leftover masks – thousands of them – that were used for relief efforts during Hurricane Florence. Church leaders delivered over 7,000 individual N-95 masks to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center earlier in the week.

Teaching Pastor Jonathan Fletcher said, “Time and time again, we’ve witnessed God’s faithfulness to provide what is needed in our community even before the need arises.”

Medical staff affirmed that the donated N-95 masks will protect nurses on the front line as they treat patients potentially carrying COVID-19.

https://www.wwaytv3.com/2020/03/24/god-knew-north-carolina-church-donates-7000-masks-found-in-storage/