Be Church Conference coming to Greensboro in April 2020

SUN@5 on WBFJ Jan 12, 2020

Tony Valdes – founder of Be Church Ministries shares with Verne (Host of Sunday @ 5 on WBFJ) about the upcoming BE CHURCH Conference happening April 16-17, 2020

Location: The Church on 68 in Greensboro

Super Early Bird special through January 15, 2020

Early Bird special through March 15, 2020

Followers of Christ should not just attend and belong to their local church but BE engaged in the work of the Kingdom.

Ticket Info: bechurchministries.com/conference/

