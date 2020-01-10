Be Church Conference coming to Greensboro in April 2020

SUN@5 on WBFJ Jan 12, 2020
Tony Valdes – founder of Be Church Ministries shares with Verne (Host of Sunday @ 5 on WBFJ) about the upcoming BE CHURCH Conference happening April 16-17, 2020
Location: The Church on 68 in Greensboro
Super Early Bird special through January 15, 2020
Early Bird special through March 15, 2020
Followers of Christ should not just attend and belong to their local church but BE engaged in the work of the Kingdom.
Ticket Info: bechurchministries.com/conference/
Verne Hill
VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150
QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”
