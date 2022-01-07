Search
Christmas Tree Recycling Sites

Verne HillJan 07, 2022Comments Off on Christmas Tree Recycling Sites

The city of Winston-Salem is collecting Christmas trees and put them to good use as mulch for its parks and roadsides, city officials said.

*Residents in single-family homes inside the city limits can put their Christmas trees at the curb for pick-up during the regular city brush collection.

*All lights, decorations, stands and nails must be removed from trees. Please be aware that it may take several weeks to collect all the trees.

People who live in apartments, who live outside the city limits or who want to dispose of their trees quickly can take them to the following locations for recycling through Jan. 31:

Crawford Park, 4226 Oak Ridge Dr.

Hanes Hosiery Recreation Center, 501 Reynolds Blvd.

Hanes Park (tennis court parking lot), 625 West End Blvd.

Little Creek Recreation Center, 610 Foxcroft Drive

Old Town Recreation Center (tennis court parking lot), on Shattalon Drive

Parkland Park (tennis courts), 1660 Brewer Road

Polo Park (swimming pool parking lot), 1850 Polo Road

Salem Lake (at the gate), 1001 Salem Lake Road

Sprague Street Recreation Center, 1350 E. Sprague St.

Winston Lake Park, 3535 Winston Lake Road.

In addition, city and county residents may recycle one Christmas tree free of charge through Jan. 15 at these yard-waste facilities operated by Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Utilities:

Overdale Yard Waste Facility, 4010 Milwaukee Lane

Forum 52 Yard Waste Facility, 180 Northstar Drive, Rural Hall

Free disposal of Christmas trees at the yard-waste facilities is for households only. After Jan. 15, the regular disposal rates will be charged. Commercial loads and commercial haulers will be charged the regular rate of $32 per ton.

For more information, call CityLink 311.

