Jeannie Harrison of Lexington LOVES Christmas!

Jeannie Harrison AKA “The Christmas Tree Lady” – along with her husband Robbie along with her sister Janice – starts decorating her home for the holidays in early October. Over 150 Christmas trees fill her 3,000 square foot home in Lexington

DETAILS…

Tour the Harrison’s “Christmas Home” from December 2nd through 2nd week of January 2020

Daily (7 days a week) / 5:30, 6:30, 7:30, 8:30pm (daytime tours also)

*Appointment only.

Schedule your tour by calling Jeannie at (336) 250-9215

*FREE with a canned food item (helping the Pastor’s Pantry)

Address: The Christmas Tree Lady / Harrison Family

3350 Jerusalem Road in Lexington, NC

Verne chats with ‘The Christmas Tree Lady’…

*Photo courtesy of the Winston-Salem Journal