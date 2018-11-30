Christmas at the historic Carolina Theatre

The Carolina Theatre “Christmas Open House’ in downtown Greensboro this Saturday morning…

See the FREE movie, enjoy a FREE soft drink & popcorn, SING ALONG with the theatre’s historic pipe organ, visit and take pictures with SANTA & MRS. CLAUS in the theatre’s Renaissance Room, PLUS have a chance to win a BRAND NEW BIKE! This year’s movie is The Polar Express.

Doors will open at 9:00am for Christmas at the Carolina; carols start on the stage at 9:30am, followed by the movie. Seating is limited. Children must be accompanied by an adult.

THIS IS A NON-TICKETED EVENT; FIRST COME, FIRST SERVED

https://carolinatheatre.com/event/1808/?occurrence_id=3841

Check out the Holiday Movie and Music schedule on line…

https://carolinatheatre.com/