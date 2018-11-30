Search
Your Family Station
Home Blog Christmas at the historic Carolina Theatre

Christmas at the historic Carolina Theatre

Verne HillNov 30, 2018Comments Off on Christmas at the historic Carolina Theatre

Like

The Carolina Theatre “Christmas Open House’ in downtown Greensboro this Saturday morning…

See the FREE movie, enjoy a FREE soft drink & popcorn, SING ALONG with the theatre’s historic pipe organ, visit and take pictures with SANTA & MRS. CLAUS in the theatre’s Renaissance Room, PLUS have a chance to win a BRAND NEW BIKE! This year’s movie is The Polar Express.

Doors will open at 9:00am for Christmas at the Carolina; carols start on the stage at 9:30am, followed by the movie. Seating is limited. Children must be accompanied by an adult.

THIS IS A NON-TICKETED EVENT; FIRST COME, FIRST SERVED

https://carolinatheatre.com/event/1808/?occurrence_id=3841

 

Check out the Holiday Movie and Music schedule on line…

https://carolinatheatre.com/

 

Verne Hill

Verne Hill

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Verne Hill

Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)

Verne Hill

I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace… VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150 QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.” MON-SAT 6A-10A (& Sunday@5 host) verne@wbfj.fm

Related articles

Churches, Non-Profits facing ‘Employee Parking Tax”?

Verne HillNov 30, 2018

Friday News, November 30, 2018 

Verne HillNov 30, 2018

Wednesday Word

Wally DeckerNov 28, 2018

Community Events

Nov
1
Thu
all-day Samaritan Ministries “Holiday Ho...
Samaritan Ministries “Holiday Ho...
Nov 1 – Dec 23 all-day
Honor someone this Christmas season by purchasing “Holiday Honor” cards from Samaritan Ministries of Forsyth County! A donation of $20 per card, will provide one night’s shelter and two meals! 336.724.4086 http://www.samaritanforsyth.org    
Nov
16
Fri
6:00 pm Tanglewood Festival of Lights @ Tanglewood Park (Clemmons)
Tanglewood Festival of Lights @ Tanglewood Park (Clemmons)
Nov 16 2018 @ 6:00 pm – Jan 1 2019 @ 11:00 pm
From storybook scenes to Holiday themes, over one hundred displays and over one million LED lights fill Tanglewood Park with the entire splendor and joy of the Holiday season! Hayrides & Bonfires are also available For ticket[...]
Nov
30
Fri
5:30 pm Live Nativity @ Friedland Moravian Church (Winston-Salem)
Live Nativity @ Friedland Moravian Church (Winston-Salem)
Nov 30 @ 5:30 pm – 8:00 pm
336.788.2652
6:30 pm “Joy Tuba World” @ First Presbyterian Church (Winston-Salem)
“Joy Tuba World” @ First Presbyterian Church (Winston-Salem)
Nov 30 @ 6:30 pm – 7:30 pm
“Joy Tuba World” is an annual holiday tradition where dozen of local tuba players gather to perform Christmas carols! It’s Free  /  336.723.1621  
7:00 pm “A Carol’s Christmas” @ Triad Baptist Church (Kernersville)
“A Carol’s Christmas” @ Triad Baptist Church (Kernersville)
Nov 30 @ 7:00 pm – 9:00 pm
“A Carol’s Christmas” is a holiday musical drama and is presented by Hustle & Bustle. Free Admission  /  336.996.7573 Nursery Provided
WBFJ Your Family Station

With Google+ plugin by Geoff Janes