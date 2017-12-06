Search
Christmas for the City 2017, Thursday, Dec 21

Christmas for the City 2017, Thursday, Dec 21

Verne Hill Dec 06, 2017

Join WBFJ for “Christmas for the City 2017” inside the newly-renovated Benton Convention Center in beautiful downtown Winston-Salem on Thursday, December 21, 2017, 4 – 9pm

 

The vision for Christmas for the City is simple:  to create a meaningful Christmas experience for the whole community by…

-Incorporating all of the arts:  drama, dance, music, literature, painting, drawing, and more provide the framework for the event.

 

-Celebrating the diversity of our community: people across all generational, ethnic and socio-economic groups plan the event, participate and attend.  Inclusivity is a high value.

 

-Honoring those at work in our city: the non-profit organizations and ministries that work tirelessly all year long are highlighted and served.

 

-To find out how you can get involved, go to the Volunteer Opportunities tab at http://www.christmasforthecity.com/

Together, let’s Love Out Loud.

 

We invite individuals, churches, artists, businesses and non-profits to join us for Christmas for the City 2017 on Thursday, Dec 21, 2017, 4:00-9:00pm.  And, most importantly, join us in loving God and loving people.

 

CFTC is sponsored by Love Out Loud, a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization.  All donations are tax-deductible. Learn more at: http://www.loveoutloudws.com/about/

 

Descriptions of each area are at:    http://www.christmasforthecity.com/general-info

The volunteer communion service and training will be: Wed, Dec. 20, 6:30-8:00pm, at the Benton

Our Gift Mart team is working with 22 nonprofits to provide for over 300 families:  http://www.christmasforthecity.com/giftmart

 

 

 

Verne Hill

Previous PostWednesday News, DEC 06, 2017
