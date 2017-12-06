Christmas for the City 2017, Thursday, Dec 21

Join WBFJ for “Christmas for the City 2017” inside the newly-renovated Benton Convention Center in beautiful downtown Winston-Salem on Thursday, December 21, 2017, 4 – 9pm

The vision for Christmas for the City is simple: to create a meaningful Christmas experience for the whole community by…

-Incorporating all of the arts: drama, dance, music, literature, painting, drawing, and more provide the framework for the event.

-Celebrating the diversity of our community: people across all generational, ethnic and socio-economic groups plan the event, participate and attend. Inclusivity is a high value.

-Honoring those at work in our city: the non-profit organizations and ministries that work tirelessly all year long are highlighted and served.

-To find out how you can get involved, go to the Volunteer Opportunities tab at http://www.christmasforthecity.com/

Together, let’s Love Out Loud.

We invite individuals, churches, artists, businesses and non-profits to join us for Christmas for the City 2017 on Thursday, Dec 21, 2017, 4:00-9:00pm. And, most importantly, join us in loving God and loving people.

CFTC is sponsored by Love Out Loud, a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization. All donations are tax-deductible. Learn more at: http://www.loveoutloudws.com/about/

Descriptions of each area are at: http://www.christmasforthecity.com/general-info

The volunteer communion service and training will be: Wed, Dec. 20, 6:30-8:00pm, at the Benton

Our Gift Mart team is working with 22 nonprofits to provide for over 300 families: http://www.christmasforthecity.com/giftmart