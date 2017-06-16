Christine Caine this week on SUN@5

June 18, 2017

Christine Caine is an Australian born, Greek blooded, lover of Jesus, activist, author and international speaker. Her primary passion is to make Jesus’ last command her first priority by giving her all to see the lost saved and to build the local church – globally. Christine also has a passion for justice, and together with her husband, founded the anti-human trafficking organization, The A21 Campaign. In 2015, they also founded Propel Women, an organization designed to celebrate every woman’s passion, purpose, and potential. Powered by hot, extra-dry, skinny cappuccinos, Christine is a lover of words who speaks too fast, talks too much, and also writes them down. Her most recent book is, Unashamed: Drop the Baggage, Pick Up Your Freedom, Fulfill Your Destiny.

“Night of Worship” with Christine Caine and PASSION Worship band featuring Kristian Stanfill…