Christian music ‘trailblazer’ Carman dead at 65…

Christian music ‘trailblazer’ Carman passed away on Tuesday (Feb 16) after complications resulting from a recent surgery to repair a hiatal hernia. Carman was 65.

https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/cwn/2021/february/christian-singer-carman-dies-after-being-hospitalized-for-health-crisis

The Dove Award winner, Grammy nominated, Carman was born in in Trenton, New Jersey back in 1956. Carman accepted Jesus after attending an Andre Crouch concert in California in the late 1970’s.

Billboard named Carman “Contemporary Christian Artist of the Year” in 1992 and 1995. The Gospel Music Association honored Carman with induction into the GMA Gospel Music Hall of Fame in 2018.

https://www.facebook.com/CarmanLicciardello/posts/10159090327954350