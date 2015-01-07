Christian flag, kneeling soldier at cross statue removed from Vet Memorial in King

A ‘no win’ situation? The King City Council voted 3-2 last night to ‘settle’ an ongoing lawsuit between Steven Hewlett vs. the City of King involving religious symbols (including the Christian flag) being displayed at the Veteran’s memorial.
Under the agreement, the city has removed the kneeling soldier cross statue and eliminated the ‘flag lottery’ at the veterans memorial.
-Those voting in favor of the settlement said their decision was based on how much the case could end up costing the city. -Also, the city’s insurance company will issue a check for $500,001 payable to Americans United for Separation of Church and State. $500,000 for legal fees and $1 for any alleged nominal damages asserted by Hewett.
-BTW: The kneeling soldier cross statute was removed shortly after the council adjourned Tuesday night.
http://www.thestokesnews.com/news/breaking_news-home_top-news/151126010/King-settles
http://goo.gl/LWXEdu
Verne Hill
VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150
QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”
MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)
- Ask Sam: Restaurants open on Thanksgiving Day 2017 - November 22, 2017
- Holiday leftovers: How long should I keep them? - November 22, 2017
- Update: ‘Thank You Jesus’ planting their 100,000th yard sign - November 22, 2017
Let me begin by saying a heartfelt “THANK YOU” to you and all who have served and are currently serving in our US Military, but one day, Mr. Steven Hewitt, you and all of the “diverse” US Military along with EVERYONE else WILL BOW DOWN TO the ONE TRUE KING, JESUS CHRIST……..yes, everyone. EVERY knee WILL bow and EVERY tongue WILL confess that JESUS CHRIST IS LORD!!! HALLELUJAH!!