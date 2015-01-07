Christian flag, kneeling soldier at cross statue removed from Vet Memorial in King

A ‘no win’ situation? The King City Council voted 3-2 last night to ‘settle’ an ongoing lawsuit between Steven Hewlett vs. the City of King involving religious symbols (including the Christian flag) being displayed at the Veteran’s memorial.

Under the agreement, the city has removed the kneeling soldier cross statue and eliminated the ‘flag lottery’ at the veterans memorial.

-Those voting in favor of the settlement said their decision was based on how much the case could end up costing the city. -Also, the city’s insurance company will issue a check for $500,001 payable to Americans United for Separation of Church and State. $500,000 for legal fees and $1 for any alleged nominal damages asserted by Hewett.

-BTW: The kneeling soldier cross statute was removed shortly after the council adjourned Tuesday night.

http://www.thestokesnews.com/news/breaking_news-home_top-news/151126010/King-settles

http://goo.gl/LWXEdu