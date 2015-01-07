Search
Christian flag, kneeling soldier at cross statue removed from Vet Memorial in King

Christian flag, kneeling soldier at cross statue removed from Vet Memorial in King

Jan 07, 2015

A ‘no win’ situation?  The King City Council voted 3-2 last night to ‘settle’ an ongoing lawsuit between Steven Hewlett vs. the City of King involving religious symbols (including the Christian flag) being displayed at the Veteran’s memorial.
Under the agreement, the city has removed the kneeling soldier cross statue and eliminated the ‘flag lottery’ at the veterans memorial.
-Those voting in favor of the settlement said their decision was based on how much the case could end up costing the city. -Also, the city’s insurance company will issue a check for $500,001 payable to Americans United for Separation of Church and State. $500,000 for legal fees and $1 for any alleged nominal damages asserted by Hewett.
-BTW: The kneeling soldier cross statute was removed shortly after the council adjourned Tuesday night.
http://www.thestokesnews.com/news/breaking_news-home_top-news/151126010/King-settles
Verne Hill

One thought on “Christian flag, kneeling soldier at cross statue removed from Vet Memorial in King

  1. Bonnie

    Let me begin by saying a heartfelt “THANK YOU” to you and all who have served and are currently serving in our US Military, but one day, Mr. Steven Hewitt, you and all of the “diverse” US Military along with EVERYONE else WILL BOW DOWN TO the ONE TRUE KING, JESUS CHRIST……..yes, everyone. EVERY knee WILL bow and EVERY tongue WILL confess that JESUS CHRIST IS LORD!!! HALLELUJAH!!

Comments are closed.

