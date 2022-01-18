Christian flag case before US Supreme Court

The Supreme Court is set to hear oral arguments today in a showdown over whether a Christian group’s flag should fly outside of Boston City Hall.

Here’s the back story. Outside of Boston City Hall stand three flag poles. One of them flies the U.S. flag, the second flies the state flag (for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts) , and the third flagpole is intended to celebrate other causes. Over a 12-year period, the city of Boston received nearly 300 applications for that third flagpole. They approved all of them, except one. The sole rejection came in 2017 when an organization called Camp Constitution applied to raise the “Christian flag” and hold a one-hour ceremony in honor of Constitution Day.

Boston refused to fly the group’s flag…

