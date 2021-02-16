Serving Forsyth, Stokes and Surry Counties, Christian City Sitters, LLC is a local family owned and operated babysitter referral service that matches Christian families with Christian Sitters.

Phone: 336-830-0274

christiancitysitters.com/

Cassandra Myers and Victoria Gammons

…twin sisters with a mission

About Christian City Sitters, LLC

We are identical twins and grew up in Pilot Mountain, NC or ‘Mount Pilot’ as some would call it. After coming to know the Lord and enduring a very hard season in our lives we realized our need to start a family owned and operated business that would meet an even greater need for local families. Babysitting all began when Cassandra took a sitter job through a referral service while attending NCSU in Raleigh, NC. Her drive to help others who are in need and her fond memories of the children she cared for has inspired her to start a local babysitting referral service as well! Victoria’s number one passion is Jesus (Yeshua), yet her extensive background with teaching children and adults across academia and ministry has given her a Huge heart for children and families. Her online ministry has allowed her to glean necessary website development experience to help create the stunning Christian City Sitters website!

We both believe that people like you are the hands and feet of Jesus and our mission field is our everyday lives.

Our mission through this business is Loving Children To Christ!

Questions? Check out their website: christiancitysitters.com/faq/