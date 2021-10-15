Chris Tomlin / Hillsong United Tour 2022

Big concert announcement Friday morning on WBFJ…
Chris Tomlin + Hillsong United
(with special guest Pat Barrett)
Coming to the Greensboro Coliseum
February 9th, 2021 (Wednesday evening)
Tickets go on sale NEXT Friday (October 22)
*Win them before you can buy them – all this week on the WBFJ Morning Show. Just be caller #9… (Monday – Friday morning, OCT 18-22)
