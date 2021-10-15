Search
Chris Tomlin / Hillsong United Tour 2022

Verne HillOct 15, 2021Comments Off on Chris Tomlin / Hillsong United Tour 2022

Big concert announcement Friday morning on WBFJ…

Chris Tomlin + Hillsong United

(with special guest Pat Barrett)

Coming to the Greensboro Coliseum

February 9th, 2021 (Wednesday evening)

Tickets go on sale NEXT Friday (October 22)

*Win them before you can buy them – all this week on the WBFJ Morning Show. Just be caller #9…                             (Monday – Friday morning, OCT 18-22)

 

 

 

Verne Hill

