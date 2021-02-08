“The Chosen” to air Monday nights on TBN

Since last August, The Chosen, the 8-episode series depicting the life of Jesus, has been viewed nearly 50 million times in 180 countries (and it’s being translated into 70 languages).

‘The Chosen’ will debut TONIGHT on TBN at 9:30pm Eastern time, over the next 8 Monday evenings). In a multi-season show, the creators are able to develop the characters and expand on the Bible narrative while keeping to the spirit of the text.

BTW: While in the making, The Chosen received overwhelming support with more than 16,000 people investing more than $10 million into the crowd-funded project.

https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/entertainment/2021/february/the-chosen-8-episode-series-depicting-the-life-of-jesus-christ-debuts-on-tv