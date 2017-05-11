“Your Choices Randolph” (SUN@5)

May 14, 2017 – his week on Sunday @ 5 on WBFJ

Verne chats with Caralynn Vaughn – Executive Director of “Your Choices Randolph”, creating a culture of ‘LIFE AFFIRMING CHOICES’ in Randolph County for over 20 years.

Mission: To educate through the love and truth of Jesus Christ, life-affirming choices for Biblical sexuality, pregnancy, and abortion restoration.

Location: South Cox Street in Asheboro

Find out more: www.yourchoicesrandolph.org

Pro-Life Choices…Parenting…Adoption

“WORTH” programs include…

WORTH Student

WORTH Parent

Worth Club

Equip Discipleship Classes