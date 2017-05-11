“Your Choices Randolph” (SUN@5)

May 14, 2017 – his week on Sunday @ 5 on WBFJ
Verne chats with Caralynn Vaughn – Executive Director of “Your Choices Randolph”, creating a culture of ‘LIFE AFFIRMING CHOICES’ in Randolph County for over 20 years.
Mission: To educate through the love and truth of Jesus Christ, life-affirming choices for Biblical sexuality, pregnancy, and abortion restoration.
Location: South Cox Street in Asheboro
Find out more: www.yourchoicesrandolph.org
Pro-Life Choices…Parenting…Adoption
“WORTH” programs include…
WORTH Student
WORTH Parent
Worth Club
Equip Discipleship Classes
Verne Hill
VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150
QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”
MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)
- Mom 101: What moms REALLY want for Mother’s Day (May 14) - May 11, 2017
- “Supply Momma with COFFEE for the Summer” Contest - May 11, 2017
- Survey: How does YOUR favorite grocer stack up? - May 11, 2017