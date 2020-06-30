The City of Greensboro is holding a children’s fishing tournament from July 1 to July 14, kids can catch bass, crappie or catfish at one of three city lakes — Higgins, Brandt or Townsend — for a chance to win YOUR age division!
Cost to register is $10.
Register online to participate.
https://www.greensboro.com/news/local_news/greensboro-to-hold-childrens-fishing-tournament-at-city-lakes/
