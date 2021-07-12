Child Tax Credit Payments arrive July 15

This Thursday (July 15), if you have children, you will likely get your first advance monthly ‘child tax credit payment’ for up to $250 or $300 per kid if your family qualifies.
There are several IRS child tax credit resources to help you prepare.
More info here…
www.cnet.com/personal-finance/taxes/child-tax-credit-faq-everything-to-know-before-your-payment-in-4-days/
Verne Hill
VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150
QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”
MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
