Search
Your Family Station
Home Blog Child Tax Credit: New expanded payments roll out July 15

Child Tax Credit: New expanded payments roll out July 15

Verne HillMay 18, 2021Comments Off on Child Tax Credit: New expanded payments roll out July 15

Like

The first monthly payment of the expanded Child Tax Credit from the American Rescue Plan will be made on July 15, according to the U.S. Treasury Department and the IRS.

The payments will be made on the 15th day of each month through the end of the year.

*Eligible families are expected $300 per month for each child under the age of 6 and up to $250 per month for each child 6 and above. Approximately 88% of children in the US are expected to receive monthly payments automatically, the Treasury Department said.

Learn more: https://www.newsnationnow.com/business/your-money/first-child-tax-credit-payments-go-out-july-15/

Verne Hill

Verne Hill

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Verne Hill

Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)

Previous PostGet paid to nap?
Verne Hill

I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace… VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150 QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.” MON-SAT 6A-10A (& Sunday@5 host) verne@wbfj.fm

Related articles

Dr. John Pruitt Memorial Golf Tourney supporting Footbridge Ministries

Verne HillMay 19, 2021

Need help with your rent?

Verne HillMay 19, 2021

Wednesday Word

John HillMay 19, 2021

Community Events

Jan
13
Wed
7:00 pm Celebrate Recovery Meeting (via ... @ First Christian Church (Clemmons)
Celebrate Recovery Meeting (via ... @ First Christian Church (Clemmons)
Jan 13 @ 7:00 pm – May 30 @ 8:30 pm
Celebrate Recovery is a Christ-centered, 12-step recovery program for anyone struggling with hurt, pain, or addiction of any kind. 336.766.5449 Zoom Meeting link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83568768217?pwd=S2ZpZXRoRVpWc2l3U3hMcUlqUnFidz09&fbclid=IwAR33Vpf-Yek4S-8-ib2yL7UUO2URjZMizLJ25vLfiSNRRqA67DZsGUP4IRI#success Meeting ID: 835 6876 8217 Passcode: 101468
Mar
1
Mon
all-day City Lights Ministry Needs Food ... @ City Lights Ministry (Winston-Salem)
City Lights Ministry Needs Food ... @ City Lights Ministry (Winston-Salem)
Mar 1 – Jun 30 all-day
Non-perishable food items are needed to distribute to several local neighborhoods. Items can be dropped off at City Lights Ministry (Winston-Salem) Drop off days and hours are Monday – Thursday (10-3) Also, registration for Mission[...]
all-day Crisis Control Ministry Needs Fo... @ Crisis Control Ministry (Winston-Salem)
Crisis Control Ministry Needs Fo... @ Crisis Control Ministry (Winston-Salem)
Mar 1 – Jun 30 all-day
Crisis Control Ministry is in need of several food items, uch as… Jelly, Assorted Vegetables, Grits, Oatmeal & 100% Fruit Juice. Donations can be dropped Monday-Friday (9:00am-Noon) at either Crisis Control Ministry location. Also, Crisis[...]
all-day Salem Pregnancy Care Center Need... @ Salem Pregnancy Care Center (Winston-Salem)
Salem Pregnancy Care Center Need... @ Salem Pregnancy Care Center (Winston-Salem)
Mar 1 – Jun 30 all-day
Salem Pregnancy Care Center (Winston-Salem) is currently in need of volunteer nurses and client advocates. Also, everyone is encouraged to collect your loose change for the annual Baby Bottle Campaign – May 9 (Mother’s Day)[...]
all-day Samaritan Ministries Needs Volun... @ Samaritan Ministries (Winston-Salem)
Samaritan Ministries Needs Volun... @ Samaritan Ministries (Winston-Salem)
Mar 1 – Jun 30 all-day
Samaritan Ministries of Forsyth County is in need of volunteers in several areas such as: Soup Kitchen, Serving To-Go Meals & Dinner Service. 336.748.1962 alex.jarrell@samaritanforsyth.org http://www.samaritanforsyth.org/  
WBFJ Your Family Station

Sign Up for WBFJ’s Wednesday Word

The WBFJ Wednesday Word is a weekly email written by the WBFJ Staff. It's short, simple, encouraging and provides a look behind the microphone to the heart of this ministry and the people that help make it happen.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

With Google+ plugin by Geoff Janes