Child Tax Credit: New expanded payments roll out July 15

The first monthly payment of the expanded Child Tax Credit from the American Rescue Plan will be made on July 15, according to the U.S. Treasury Department and the IRS.

The payments will be made on the 15th day of each month through the end of the year.

*Eligible families are expected $300 per month for each child under the age of 6 and up to $250 per month for each child 6 and above. Approximately 88% of children in the US are expected to receive monthly payments automatically, the Treasury Department said.

