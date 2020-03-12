Chick-fil-A selling bottles of its signature sauce

It’s their pleasure!
Good News: Chick-fil-A will start selling bottles of its signature sauce (as well as the Polynesian sauce).
Bad News: Starting in April, the 16-ounce bottles will be sold in Florida at Publix, Target, Walmart and Winn-Dixie stores. Eventually nationwide, we hope. The best part? All proceeds from the bottled sauce sales will go to Chick-fil-A’s scholarship fund for employees.
https://www.clickorlando.com/features/2020/03/11/chick-fil-a-will-start-selling-bottles-of-its-signature-sauce/
