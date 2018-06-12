Chick-fil-A Has a Secret Menu?  Well sort of…

Chick-fil-A has a whole host of secret menu items! Some are so good they’ve arguably become even more popular than the regular menu items, according to Hack the Menu. Here are some of the Chick-fil-A secret menu items that have people buzzing:

Strawberry Lemonade

This may be most well-known and most widely available secret menu item. In fact, you may be able to ask for it by name. If your server doesn’t know what exactly you’re talking about, simply explain you want lemonade with a scoop of the topping they use for strawberry milkshakes.

Chicken on Anything at Breakfast

We’ve heard from Chick-fil-A employees and former employees that because chicken is on the chain’s breakfast menu, you can customize pretty much any breakfast sandwich by adding chicken. For any locations that (secretly) have Spicy Chicken during the breakfast shift, make that a Spicy Chicken plus the Bacon, Egg & Cheese Biscuit!

Grilled Cheese

The bun from any sandwich can be toasted with sliced cheese. Think you might want pickle chips, lettuce and tomato, too? Order a Chick-fil-A Deluxe, hold the chicken.

