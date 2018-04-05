Search
Chick-fil-A rises above NYC boycott

Verne HillApr 05, 2018

Back in May of 2016, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio called for a boycott against Chick-fil-A because he didn’t like it that Dan Cathy, the chain’s owner, would talk about his family’s Christian beliefs, including traditional marriage. 

De Blasio, whose job is to reach out and encourage new business within NYC, called for a boycott against Chick-Fil-A.

*Fast forward, two years later – so how did that NYC boycott work out?

Chick-fil-A now operates four locations in New York City. When the first restaurant opened, it was reported New Yorkers stood in lines around the corner. CFA just opened their largest restaurant in the country in Lower Manhattan’s financial district employing 150 people.  Besides being big in business, CFA also has a big heart.  All of the company’s NYC locations contribute to the New York Common Pantry to provide meals to feed the hungry.

BTW:  Chick-fil-A now ranks as the seventh largest fast-food chain in the country in terms of annual sales – with one less workday (never on Sunday!).

http://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/finance/2018/april/chick-fil-as-formula-for-success-grows-despite-the-protest-of-some-to-its-christian-family-values

