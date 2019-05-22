Chick-Fil-A employees did THIS to help customer?

Their pleasure…

Chick-fil-A is well known for its customer service, which is why it might come as no surprise that a photo surfaced on social media of Chick-fil-A employees in Chattanooga, Tennessee going above and beyond to change the tire of a customer waiting in their drive-thru line.

Brian Hall, of Houston, did not expect to get a flat tire in a Chick-fil-A drive-thru and he certainly did not expect the employees to stop what they were doing and change the tire for him.

Hall posted a photo of the Chick-fil-A employees changing his tire on Facebook and wrote, “My tire somehow went flat in the drive through so they rushed out to replace it for me with their hydraulic Jack.”

(Yes, the Chick-fil-A even had a hydraulic car jack.)

Not only did the good Samaritans make sure that Hall was able to get back on the road, they wouldn’t let him leave without some fresh, hot food.

“They brought my food out to me then after it was done replaced my food with new fresh food so it wouldn’t be cold and put two cookies in there for free!” said Hall in his Facebook post.

