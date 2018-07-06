Chick-fil-A: Cow Appreciation Day Tuesday (July 10) 

Mark your calendar: Chick-fil-A is celebrating its 14th annual Cow Appreciation Day this Tuesday (July 10). Dress as a cow and get FREE food at participating Chick-Fil-A locations… www.chick-fil-a.com/Cow-Appreciation-Day

Customer Satisfaction Survey: Chick-fil-A is once again America’s favorite fast food chain when it comes to customer satisfaction. Second-place: Panera Bread.

Texas Roadhouse beat out Cracker Barrel and LongHorn Steakhouse among full-service restaurants. Pizza Hut and Papa John’s are tops among pizza chains.

*Americans named Taco Bell as their favorite ‘Mexican fast food restaurant’.

Source: American Customer Satisfaction Index’s Restaurant Report 2018.

https://www.usatoday.com/story/money/2018/07/05/acsi-names-top-restaurants-customer-satisfactions/742826002/