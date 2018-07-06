Chick-fil-A: Cow Appreciation Day Tuesday (July 10) 

Mark your calendar: Chick-fil-A is celebrating its 14th annual Cow Appreciation Day this Tuesday (July 10). Dress as a cow and get FREE food at participating Chick-Fil-A locations… www.chick-fil-a.com/Cow-Appreciation-Day
Customer Satisfaction Survey: Chick-fil-A is once again America’s favorite fast food chain when it comes to customer satisfaction. Second-place: Panera Bread.
Texas Roadhouse beat out Cracker Barrel and LongHorn Steakhouse among full-service restaurants. Pizza Hut and Papa John’s are tops among pizza chains.
*Americans named Taco Bell as their favorite ‘Mexican fast food restaurant’.
Source: American Customer Satisfaction Index’s Restaurant Report 2018.
https://www.usatoday.com/story/money/2018/07/05/acsi-names-top-restaurants-customer-satisfactions/742826002/
Verne Hill
VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150
QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”
MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)
- Blood Drive: Join WBFJ at Calvary Baptist (WS) this Tuesday July 10 - July 6, 2018
- Neuroscientists: Visit The Beach Regularly… - July 6, 2018
- Transport for Christ - July 6, 2018